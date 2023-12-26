Junta opens 309 walk-in flu jab points for children up to five years of age in Andalucía tomorrow

Europa Press Malaga Tuesday, 26 December 2023, 12:13 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Health is to open a total of 309 points in the morning and afternoon of 27 December to vaccinate children between the ages of six months and four years and eleven months against influenza. This measure is in addition to the walk-in campaigns launched on 12 December for the vulnerable adult population.

The department has stressed the importance of vaccination before the arrival of the peak of respiratory virus infections, which is expected after the Christmas holidays. "The flu vaccine for children is an efficient and safe tool that prevents serious illness and hospitalisation," it pointed out in a statement.

To date, a total of 106,234 children aged six to 59 months have been vaccinated against influenza since the 2023-2024 campaign began on 16 October, which indicates a coverage of 38%. But the Andalusian health authorities are once again calling on parents and guardians of the almost 174,000 children between these ages who have not yet been vaccinated to go to the health centres on 27 December to protect them from the virus.

The ministry also pointed out that children under five years of age suffer the most cases of flu each winter, and are the second age group with the most hospital admissions due to flu-related complications, after those over 80 years of age. "It is important to bear in mind that influenza can also be serious in children, especially those under five years of age," it added.

The annual vaccination of all children aged six to 59 months began in the Andalucía region with the 2022-23 campaign, and it was observed that those who were vaccinated had 70% fewer hospital admissions due to flu complications. Children under six months of age cannot be vaccinated against flu, but they can be protected by vaccination of the mother during pregnancy, so the Ministry of Health is calling on women to protect themselves against the virus, as well as their babies.

By province

By provinces, Almeria will have 47 vaccination points; Cadiz, 17; Cordoba, 40; Granada, 28; Huelva, 28; Jaen, 49; Malaga, 62 and Seville, 38. All information points can be consulted through via link: https://lajunta.es/4ihrh

Meanwhile, people included in the target groups for vaccination against influenza and Covid19 can make an appointment through the Salud Responde application or by telephone, ClicSalud+ or at their local health centre.

During the 2022-2023 flu campaign in Andalucía more than 70% of those over 65 years of age were vaccinated; 46% of children aged six to 59 months, the first time they were included in the routine vaccination; 81.3% of pregnant women; and 50.6% of health and social-health professionals.

Specifically, from 3 October 2022 to the end of April 2023, 1,953,383 doses were administered, which is 206,662 more than the 2021-2022 campaign making it the year with the highest number of flu doses administered in history in Andalucía.