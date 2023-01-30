Junta believes ‘now is not the right time’ to drop face masks on public transport Andalucía’s regional Minister of Health, Catalina García, has demanded a technical report from central government that endorses the ending of the requirement

The Deputy Minister of Health at the Junta de Andalucía, Miguel Ángel Guzmán, has said that “now is not the time to abandon the use of face masks in places with a high concentration of people, such as on public transport , especially until there is a small seasonal change and we have not yet definitively recovered from the current incidences of respiratory illnesses”.

Guzmán made the statement to Europa Press before the national Ministry of Health announcement to relax the use of masks in the near future, noting that from Andalucía "we have been concerned for a while about the slight elevation in the Covid infection rate, especially at a time when the flu virus and other respiratory viruses, are still at their peak period.

Come down from mountain

Meanwhile, the Junta’s Minister of Health, Catalina García, has demanded a technical report from the central government that endorses the upcoming removal of the requirement masks on public transport. She has also asked the national Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, to "someday come down from the mountain" and "make decisions in accordance with the regions."

Regarding the Government's announcement of the approval, on 7 February, that the Cabinet will remove the mandatory wearing of masks on public transport, García said that Ministry of Health "has decided it without consulting anyone", stressing that last week "there was a Report on Alerts, and this issue was not on the agenda." Therefore, she has demanded the convening of the Interterritorial Health Council by central government in order for them to present a technical report that endorses this withdrawal. She stressed that mask removal on public transport announcement "does not have my endorsement, because I have not been asked."