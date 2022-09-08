Tax cuts to help businesses and families in the next budget, Junta president promises Money will also be assigned to alleviate the problems caused by the drought, including new pipelines and desalination plants

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, said during a radio interview on Wednesday that the working middle classes and small and medium businesses can expect a “powerful” package of tax cuts in the next budget, which is currently being drawn up and will be presented to the regional parliament in October.

He also said there will be measures to help families who are especially vulnerable and that a great deal of money is to be assigned for projects to alleviate the water shortage, including new pipelines and desalination plants.

A pardon for Griñán?

On a different matter, Moreno said he believed a possible pardon for a former president of the Junta, socialist José Antonio Griñán, who was jailed for six years for the so-called ‘ERE case’ regarding collective dismissal procedures, could “damage the image and the credibility of the justice system”.

He said the justice system needs to be respected and when a sentence is given it should be definite and completed in full. He did admit, however, that from a human point of view he would never want anybody of such an advanced age as Griñán to have to serve a prison term.