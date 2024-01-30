Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Junta de Andalucía approves fourth drought decree and 217 million budget as region&#039;s water crisis worsens
Drought crisis

Junta de Andalucía approves fourth drought decree and 217 million budget as region's water crisis worsens

The Junta president has travelled to Brussels to ask for European backing as his spokesperson criticised Spain's central government in Madrid over the lack of support

Héctor Barbotta

Seville

Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 13:21

A new drought decree in Andalucía will focus on recovering boreholes, desalination projects and push councils into fixing existing leaks in their water supply networks.

The new law approved on Monday 29 January is the fourth drought decree to be passed and the one with the largest budget allocation, of 217 million euros.

The decree also focuses on reclaimed water to guarantee supply to the production sectors. The measures are expected to provide an additional 81 cubic hectometres of water. Regional minister Carmen Crespo said: "We are in an emergency situation and we are acting to the limit of what we can".

Andalusian Executive spokesman Ramón Fernández-Pacheco criticised the Spanish central government for its lack of help and demanded more support, while the Junta hopes the European Union will recognise the region's situation as an area with extreme exposure to drought, which would allow it access to specific funds for hydraulic works.

Junta president Juanma Moreno, as a result, embarked on a three day trip to Brussels this Tuesday to negotiate with officials. Moreno will meet with executive vice-president of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič, and will attend various meetings.

