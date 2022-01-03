Junta allocates 200 million euros to improve energy efficiency in homes With EU funding, the Ministry of Public Works hopes to make nearly 30,000 homes in Andalucia more sustainable

The Junta de Andalucia will allocate almost 200 million euros in EU funding to promote energy efficiency and sustainability across Andalucia.

The investment in energy efficiency is backed by Next Generation European recovery funds aimed at making economies and societies more sustainable and better prepared for the challenges of the future, such as climate change.

According to the Ministry of Development, the residential sector in Andalucia is responsible for 13.4 per cent of the region’s carbon dioxide emissions and that each home emits 12.5 tons of greenhouse gasses annually.

Although homes in Andalucia produce less emissions that the average home nationally, the aim is to reduce pollution by 30 per cent.

The Ministry of Public Works, headed by Marifrán Carazo, hopes that residents will be able to reduce their electricity bills by as much as 50 per cent not only by using sustainable energy sources but by offering grants for improved insulation in homes to improve energy efficiency

Financial support will cover up to 80 per cent of the total cost and 100 per cent of professional fees incurred. The grants will apply to both apartments and single-family homes.