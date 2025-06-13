Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Head of Junta announces 90-million-euro employment plan for jobless under 30s in Andalucía

The Activa-T Joven programme will start recruiting candidates during the third quarter of 2025 and it is been estimated that around 8,000 young people will benefit

Europa Press

Seville

Friday, 13 June 2025, 12:43

The president of the Junta de Andalucía's regional government, Juanma Moreno, has announced a 90-million-euro employment plan to support those under 30 years of age who find themselves unemployed.

The Programa Activa-T Joven will start recruiting candidates during the third quarter of 2025 and it is been estimated that around 8,000 people will benefit.

During the council meeting, Moreno said that "the Andalusian government has set to work" in the area of combating unemployment. He added that the plan is to work alongside "the productive sector" to offer training courses to young people and give them "the opportunity to have a job in activities with a future".

He announced that the courses will be launched in the second half of the year, with plans to train "more than 20,000 people in areas such as the naval sector in Cadiz, the aerospace industry, jobs related to green hydrogen and the army's logistics base in Cordoba".

Moreno said that his office "is going to do everything possible" to find jobs for young people, especially given that "companies are looking for workers".

In addition to initiatives to counteract unemployment, Moreno highlighted foreign investment as a driving force for Andalucía's economy. According to the Junta's president, in the last six years "more than 5 billion euros have been received, twice as much as in the previous six-year period". In addition, the growth of this indicator in Andalucía has exceeded the national average by 22 points.

