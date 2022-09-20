Junta's head invites businesses from Catalonia to move to Andalucía Speaking at the Foro Vocento in Seville this Tuesday morning, Juanma Moreno pointed out that the region has no inheritance, gift or wealth tax and said it will never become independent because "we are proud to be part of Spain"

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, who announced on Monday that wealth tax is to be abolished in the region with effect from Wednesday, has now invited business owners from Catalonia to move to the region.

Speaking at the Foro Vocento in Seville this Tuesday morning, he pointed out that there are inheritance, gift and wealth taxes in Catalonia but not in Andalucía and that “we are never going to become independent here because we are proud to be part of Spain”.

Moreno pointed out that, with the abolition of the wealth tax, Andalucía is the region of Spain with the fewest taxes, but he denied that the regional government’s coffers would suffer as a result, saying that income tax from just 7,200 new tax-paying residents would compensate for the loss of revenue, let alone their other taxes.

He also said the measure will have an important effect on employment as large fortunes directly generate jobs wherever they decide to set up.

The president of the regional government also confirmed that the Budget for next year will be over 45 billion euros, five billion more than at present, and the money would be used to sustain essential public services, provide a safety net for the most vulnerable families and boost consumption and the economy.