Hundreds of renewable energy projects bring Andalucía closer to the goal of self-sufficiency The Junta is moving closer to adding 12,600 megawatts of renewable powered energy to the 9,800 existing megawatts, which would allow it to reach its ambitious target in this legislature

Andalucía has more than 400 renewable energy projects under way that will generate 12,584 megawatts, with total an investment of some 12 billion euros. This brings it closer to one of the central objectives that the Andalusian regional government has set for this legislature: to achieve self-sufficiency in electricity supply for the region.

These projects have passed the first of the administrative procedures – the environmental impact assessment – required before their implementation. This was reported by the regional minister of Industrial Policy and Energy, Jorge Paradela, who explained that of 559 applications for renewable plants, 445 had received a favourable report.

The projects will still have to overcome two other bureaucratic hurdles, the preliminary administrative authorisation and the administrative authorisation for construction.

However, Paradela expressed his confidence that by the end of the current legislature, in 2026, the objective of adding these almost 12,600 megawatts of renewable power to the existing 9,800 megawatts will be achieved to reaching the goal of self-sufficiency.

In addition to these projects there are other developments under the management of the central government, as each one exceeds 50 megawatts and are therefore considered strategic projects. It is estimated that they could provide between 3,000 and 4,000 megawatts more.

Paradela said that the energy sector will be the one that will mobilise the greatest investment in Spain in the coming years. "Andalucía has a great opportunity because of its high availability of energy resources and because it has a consolidated business network with experience in the renewable energy sector".