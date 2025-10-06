The hiking route with endless waterfalls in Spain's Andalucía region, perfect to do this autumn

Sandra Palacios Jaén Monday, 6 October 2025, 18:02 Share

Autumn is an ideal time for hiking in Andalucía, as these months are accompanied by a drop in temperatures and a milder climate. There are many options in the region, but if you are looking for a route with lots of vegetation and water, the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas in Jaén province is a great option.

Within the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas the Borosa River is very popular. The first part of the path includes a series of pools that are ideal for swimming, as well as wooden bridges and gorges over the river. This is the Cerrada de Elías pass, which is about seven kilometres long and takes around three hours.

Zoom Cerrada de Elías, in the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas. Sandra Palacios

Up to this point, the difficulty is low. The path runs parallel to a leafy riverbank, spectacular geological formations and crystal-clear waters, where no doubt you will meet other hikers and tourists wanting to take a dip. But you can discover much more if you decide to continue.

This trail forms part of the 'Rutas del Agua' group and starts in the vicinity of the Borosa River visitor centre, where there is a large car park. The price is 2.20 euros if you stay less than six hours or 14.50 euros if you stay more than six hours. The route begins with the river on your right after you leave the car park behind you and cross a fish farm. Next you will see the pools and then you will enter the Cerrada de Elías with the wooden bridges over the water.

If you want to continue along the path, you will have to continue once the gorge ends and reach the hydroelectric power station. This is the last water source for seven kilometres, so don't forget to fill up your bottle. From this point onwards, the route changes: there are steeper slopes, a greater gradient and the path becomes narrower. The difficulty increases to medium, but it is worth continuing on to the source of the Borosa River. In total there are about 25 kilometres and the duration will depend on the number of stops you make along the way - it takes between eight and ten hours, there and back.

Once past the hydroelectric power station, the number of hikers decreases considerably and you may come across mountain goats and even foxes. This stretch is magical, as you will see many beautiful waterfalls. The best known is Salto de los Órganos, one of the most spectacular in the natural park. However, here we recommend that you take a break at the Calavera waterfall, a beautiful spot which is ideal for swimming.

Sandra Palacios

After passing the 'organ falls' the slope becomes steeper. You will have to climb up and reach the entrance to some tunnels to cross the same mountain you saw from below. These passages have cavities in the rock from which you can see part of the route you have taken so far. At the exit of the last one, it will only be a few minutes before you reach the Laguna de Aguas Negras or Embalse de los Órganos reservoir.

Here you will have to take a path that turns off to the left to reach the source of the Borosa River and you will have reached the end of the route. You can also continue along the path next to the reservoir before the turn-off to the Valdeazores pool, although you will have to add a few extra kilometres to the route. Finally, all you have to do is retrace your steps and descend along the course of one of the main tributaries of the Guadalquivir. It is breathtaking.