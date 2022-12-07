Heavy rain forecast for all Andalusian provinces on Thursday Spain's met office predicts rainfall of up to 40mm in some areas

The Spanish met office, Aemet, has issued yellow warnings for heavy rain tonight and tomorrow across Andalucía.

The warning is in place in Huelva province from 3pm this Wednesday, where storms and strong gusts of wind are also expected.

Weather expert José Luis Escudero warns in his blog ‘Storms and lightning’ that "Aemet has already activated the yellow warning for heavy rain in the province [of Huelva], where 20mm are expected to fall in one hour and 40 in 12 hours".

A yellow warning is in place for Malaga and the Costa del Sol from 6pm on Thursday, 8 December, and from midnight on Wednesday night in the Ronda area.

From 9am on Thursday, Cordoba is on yellow alert, followed by Jaén at noon and Granada at 6pm. All Andalusian provinces will face a moderate risk of heavy rains on Thursday of between 15mm and 40mm of accumulated rainfall.

The Aemet forecast predicts "localised heavy rainfall" in western Andalucía and the Canary Islands for Wednesday. "Due to the action of an Atlantic front, cloudy or overcast skies are expected on the Atlantic side of the mainland, with rain and occasional showers in general, which will occur during the second half of the day and may be accompanied by thunderstorms in areas of southwestern Extremadura and western Andalucía.

"They will probably activate an amber warning," says Escudero. "The probability of showers is very high, in some areas of the province more and in others less, especially for Friday. Today, Wednesday, I don't expect rainfall in the city [of Malaga]," added the weather expert.