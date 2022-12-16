These are the details of the dark chocolate bars being recalled after health safety alert in Spain They are being withdrawn because they contain almonds which are not listed on the label and could be dangerous for anyone with nut allergies

The presence of almonds is not listed on the chocolate wrapper. / sur

The Spanish Food Safety and Nutrition Agency has issued a warning about the presence of almonds in some bars of dark chocolate without this being noted on the label. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs says this applies to different brands and batches of sugar-free plain chocolate.

Anyone with an allergy to nuts is advised not to eat this chocolate, although there is no risk to those who are not allergic.

The product is CHOCOLATE NEGRO SIN AZÚCARES AÑADIDOS in 125g and 300g sizes. These bars are sold by shops all over Spain and regional governments have been asked to ensure that they are withdrawn from sale.

The 125g bars have been on sale in Andalucía, Aragón, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla - La Mancha, Castilla y León, Catalonia and Navarra.

This is a list of the 125g bars of chocolate affected (where they are sold, the brands, batch numbers and best-by date):

The 300g bars have been on sale in Andalucía, Aragón, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla - La Mancha, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Valencia, Extremadura amd Madrid.

And these are the details of the 300g bars: