Guardia Civil mounts huge operation involving 100 officers to counter drug trafficking Raids are taking place across Malaga and Cordoba provinces this Tuesday morning

More than a hundred Guardia Civil officers have been deployed across Malaga and Cordoba provinces this Tuesday morning, 18 January, in a huge operation against drug trafficking. According to the sources consulted by SUR, numerous searches are being carried out and several arrests are expected.

The simultaneous police raids in the two Andalusian provinces began in the early hours of the morning and it is being coordinated by investigators from the OCON drug trafficking agency.

In Malaga province, one of the areas where police action is being taken is Almayate.