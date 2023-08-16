Granada pips Seville to the post to take title of 'the most beautiful city in Spain'

Sections
Granada is the most beautiful city in Spain. This was decided after almost 80,000 people voted in a poll promoted on the X (formerly Twitter) account of Relatando Historia. A poll that has set the social media networks on fire in recent weeks.
The publication, which has had more than 160,000 followers, gave a choice in the grand final between Granada and Seville. In the end, the city that is the home of the Alhambra was the winner. But it was a close decision, as it won with 52.7% of the votes.
According to the poll, the final ranking of cities (with a population of more than 80,000 inhabitants) in Spain is as follows:
1. Granada
2. Seville
3. Cadiz
= Donostia/San Sebastián
= Salamanca
6. Saragossa
= Gijón/Xixón
8.Vitoria-Gasteiz/Gasteiz
9. León/Llión
10. Oviedo/Uviéu
= Burgos
12. Jaén
