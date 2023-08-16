Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
View of the Alhambra from San Nicolás. Ramón L. Pérez
Granada pips Seville to the post to take title of &#039;the most beautiful city in Spain&#039;
Tourism

Granada pips Seville to the post to take title of 'the most beautiful city in Spain'

A total of four cities in Andalucía featured in the national Top Twelve listing, following a poll on social media

Pepe Moreno

Granada

Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 14:27

Compartir

Granada is the most beautiful city in Spain. This was decided after almost 80,000 people voted in a poll promoted on the X (formerly Twitter) account of Relatando Historia. A poll that has set the social media networks on fire in recent weeks.

The publication, which has had more than 160,000 followers, gave a choice in the grand final between Granada and Seville. In the end, the city that is the home of the Alhambra was the winner. But it was a close decision, as it won with 52.7% of the votes.

According to the poll, the final ranking of cities (with a population of more than 80,000 inhabitants) in Spain is as follows:

1. Granada

2. Seville

3. Cadiz

= Donostia/San Sebastián

= Salamanca

6. Saragossa

= Gijón/Xixón

8.Vitoria-Gasteiz/Gasteiz

9. León/Llión

10. Oviedo/Uviéu

= Burgos

12. Jaén

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 What do the new geometric symbols on some beach warning flags in Spain mean?
  2. 2 More people prefer to travel by train instead of plane in Spain, boosted by arrival of new high-speed rail operators
  3. 3 Cliff-hanger game as Spain pip Sweden late on to reach the Women's World Cup final
  4. 4 Sightseeing Bus City Tour arrives in Vélez-Málaga
  5. 5 Bolt, Cabify and Uber triple their prices during the busiest hours of Malaga feria
  6. 6 Annual naturist day event on Costa Tropical beach
  7. 7 Watch the María Speaks English video guide to Malaga's summer fair that has gone viral
  8. 8 Specsavers in Spain offers top tips on how to take an award-winning photo
  9. 9 Mysteries of the universe show returns to Malaga with a 360-degree cinema screen and a new interactive experience
  10. 10 Three British artists win places in Granada art competition

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad