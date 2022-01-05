Granada earthquake is felt in Malaga province The magnitude 3.5 seismic movement, at 11.19 this Wednesday morning, was felt in Nerja, Torre del Mar, Vélez-Málaga, Torrox, Algarrobo, Alcaucín and Malaga city

The epicentre of the tremor in Lentegí. / IGN

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake in Granada province this Wednesday morning (5 January) was also felt in different areas of Malaga province.

The seismic movement was registered at 11.19 am with its epicentre in the town of Lentegí, according to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN).

According to the IGN, the tremor was felt in several municipalities on the Granada province coast including Almuñécar, Guájar-Faragüit, Otívar and Salobreña). In Malaga province it was felt in Malaga city, as well as Nerja, Torre del Mar, Vélez-Málaga, Torrox, Algarrobo and Alcaucín.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre also reported the earthquake, which has not caused any personal injuries or material damage.

Also, this Wednesday, the IGN has recorded several earthquakes of different intensities in the Alboran Sea, south zone, although there are no indications that they have been felt in Malaga.