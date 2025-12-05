Granada brewery's centenary 'Retrato Alhambra 25' nude photo revealed

Jennie Rhodes Friday, 5 December 2025, 18:29 Share

Cervezas Alhambra, together with New York artist-photographer Spencer Tunick, has unveiled the final image of Retrato Alhambra 1925, the creative art installation made in September in an olive grove in Granada province, to commemorate the beer brand's centenary.

More than 800 volunteers from different parts of Spain and over 25 countries in Europe and America participated in the event, posing nude and covered in green paint designed specifically for this project. Following the artist's instructions, the volunteers blended into the natural surroundings forming part of an image with powerful visual and symbolic impact.

Each participant received a unique print as a token of appreciation for taking part in project: a limited edition of Retrato Alhambra 1925. This final image was selected by the artist and Cervezas Alhambra as the one that best represents the spirit of the project: a poetic blend of nude bodies, nature, art and Andalusian identity.

Speaking to SUR in English before the project, the photographer, who is best known for his large-scale installations of groups of people posing naked in public and iconic places, said of his choice of olive groves for the project, "I was pretty blown away by the olive groves when driving from Madrid to Granada. I saw these incredible hills with lines of olive trees. It was like a David Hockney painting. It was quite riveting."

The project took place on 20 September when Spencer Tunick spent the early hours of the morning creating various compositions and ways of framing in different locations within the olive grove, exploring the textures, light and dialogue between the bodies and the Andalusian landscape. Conceived as a tribute to the region, Retrato Alhambra 1925 captures the connection between its people and the olive grove.

“This is the image where I felt nature and people became one. The green allowed us to dissolve the boundaries between the human body and the olive grove landscape, creating a portrait of Andalucía that feels harmonious and serene but at the same time electrifies the natural landscape into a dream-like vista,” Tunick explained.

According to Emmanuel Pouey, chief marketing officer of the Mahou San Miguel group, “His vision - the green of Andalucía, its olive groves, and our iconic label-free bottle - enabled an immediate connection with Spencer Tunick. For us, Retrato Alhambra 1925 represents much more than an outstanding creative installation; it’s a tribute to time; to art crafted without haste and to our Andalusian roots. Tunick’s final image truly captures the essence and colour of Andalucía, as well as the philosophy that has guided us for the past century.”

"With Retrato Alhambra 1925, Cervezas Alhambra reaffirms its commitment to creative artistry and Andalucía by supporting projects that invite us to contemplate our surroundings with sensitivity, originality and patience," the company said.