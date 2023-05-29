Government launches new 240-euro internet subsidy: all you need to know and how to apply The aid will be divided into 12 payments of 20 euros per month to help vulnerable people and families in Spain improve their digital connectivity

A new 240-euro government subsidy scheme is being launched to help people in Spain struggling financially to pay for their internet bills.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs has created the EU-funded Unico-Broadband programme, which will involve a 240-euro voucher divided into 12 payments of 20 euros per month to help vulnerable families.

“It will allows people or families identified as vulnerable to contract or improve their fixed broadband connection, with a minimum speed of 30 Mbps,” a government spokesperson said.

The telecommunications operators can collaborate by registering into the scheme. However, it is the regions that are responsible for establishing the specific requirements to be able to claim the subsidy.

The claimant must then be considered "vulnerable" according to the criteria set by their region. One of these criteria is being in receipt of the Minimum Vital Income. However, only one digital voucher can be applied per individual or per family unit. The regions will then decide on the application and payment deadlines.

In Andalucía, there are two ways to register the application; online or in person. The online option will require the use of a digital electronic certificate. The application can also be made in person at the offices set up for this purpose by the Junta.

The application must also be accompanied by;

- A declaration of responsibility by the applicant, stating that he/she is not affected by any of the circumstances that prevent him/her from obtaining public aid.

- Declaration of public subsidies requested or received by the applicant.

- Declaration of responsibility, accrediting that the applicant is up to date with their tax obligations to the state Treasury and the regional government , as well as with their Social Security obligations.

- Documents proving that the applicant is a beneficiary, at the time of submitting the application, of the Minimum Vital Income (unless they have authorised the managing authority to collect it ex officio).

- Show the tax address of the beneficiary (unless they have authorised the managing body to obtain it ex officio).