Goodbye, Storm Celia: only the eastern side of Spain will see much rain this weekend The Balearic Islands, Valencia, Murcia and eastern Andalucía will see the worst downfalls, with more than 200mm falling in some places

Storm Celia is leaving the Costa del Sol and Malaga province behind. It will be heading for the eastern Mediterranean this weekend and is likely to bring rain, which will be heavy at times, to the east of the country. The Balearic Islands, Valencia, Murcia and eastern Andalucía will see the worst downfalls, with more than 200mm falling in some places.

The Aemet weather agency has activated a yellow alert for the coast of Almeria on Friday and Saturday, because of a strong easterly wind which could see waves rise to a height of three metres. For the weekend, Aemet is predicting cloudy skies with probable showers which will be frequent in the mountains, but unlikely on the coast.

The experts are forecasting that the rest of the spring in Andalucía will basically be as normal, with some occasional rain and temperatures slightly above average in April, May and June, after an exceptionally mild and dry winter.