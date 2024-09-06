Gilena: The Seville town set between lush forest and olive groves

From the town, you can find yourself surrounded by nature within just a few minutes.

There once was a time in which the apples collected here were prized, and an abundance of water flowed from the Ojo spring. Today, memories and written documents attest to these golden days in Gilena, a town in the southern part of Seville province, very near the province of Malaga.

Not far from Estepa, this town still maintains a sense of identity and is of great cultural value. It is set in a unique location, next to the Sierra de Gilena, where olive groves grow aplenty. And, just a few steps from the town centre, lies a spectacular forest.

View on the way back from La Acebuchosa viewpoint. J. Almellones

The best way to reach this is to follow Las Allanadas hiking route. This is a circular trail, which takes walkers through rich vegetation. After an initial climb, the path follows more gentle slopes.

The lush forest that the trail passes through includes plenty of fan palms, as well as ferns and different aromatic plants such as thyme and rosemary. There are also olive trees, carob trees and oak trees, among others.

On a quiet day, you can even see or hear some of the forest's wildlife, including rabbits, dormice, foxes and mountain goats.

Look up and you might be lucky enough to see some of the variety of birds that live here: Bonelli's eagles, hoopoes, or blue rock thrushes. The area is also home to a number of reptiles, including oscillated lizards, horseshoe whip snakes and ladder snakes.

Purísima Concepción church. J. Almellones

On the way back to the village, there is a little detour which is well worth making: the short uphill path that leads to La Acebuchosa viewpoint. From here, there is an incredible panoramic view of the Sierra Sur de Sevilla region, which borders the province of Malaga.

Before exploring the town's main attractions, pay a visit to the Gilena museum, located at the southern entrance to the town, some five hundred metres from the old town. This is a collection of archaeological artefacts found in Gilena, as well as the works of local artist Francisco Maireles. The archaeological finds range from prehistoric times all the way through to the Al-Andalus period, showing the historical importance of Gilena over the centuries.

To explore the town to its fullest extent, there are some steep streets, and following these will lead to its main sites. One is the majestic church of Purísima Concepción, which was erected in the early 17th century by order of the Marquis of Estepa. Its tower and façade stand over the emblematic pedestrian square located between Calle Écija and Calle Osuna. A visit inside is a must, with its chapels and magnificent altarpieces dating back to the 18th century.

Up from the church is a quiet, slightly uphill walk to another important religious building, the chapel of Nuestra Señora de la Salud. This is located on the edge of the centre, although it is easy to see that, when it was constructed at the end of the 19th century, it was relatively far from the heart of the town.

This site has a curious origin story. It was erected by a resident of the town, as a way to thank the Virgin of Health for curing him from cholera.

The chapel is located just next to the Rincón del Ojo, a green space which is ideal for resting after walking up to the top of the town.

It houses the famous spring of Gilena, from which, once upon a time, flowed plenty of water.