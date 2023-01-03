These are the long-distance bus routes in Andalucía which are free to use in 2023 The New Year has brought free travel for regular users on nine routes which begin or end in the region, including Malaga, Seville, Granada and Almeria

The start of 2023 has been marked by several changes to personal mobility in Spain. This is the year when the Low Emission Zones are due to come into force, and the 20 cent discount per litre of fuel is now only available to certain professional sectors and no longer for the population as a whole. However, some long-distance bus journeys are now completely free of charge for those who make them regularly.

These bus trips already benefited from a 50 per cent discount on fares in 2022, but the scheme has been extended to 100 per cent to encourage people to use public transport and leave their cars at home.

The free fare measure applies to season tickets and multi-trip tickets for 10, 20 and 30 journeys and in Andalucía it applies to nine bus routes which begin or end in the region.

These bus routes are now free in Andalucía:

• Madrid - Jaén, with Hijuelas

• Murcia – Seville via Granada, with Hijuelas - Cartagena, Cordoba and Malaga

• Madrid - Granada - Almuñecar

• Seville -Malaga

• Seville - Salamanca - Irún

• Ferrol (A Coruña) - Algeciras (Cadiz)

• Murcia - Almeria

• Madrid - Almeria

• Almeria - Cartagena (Murcia)

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) says the measure will save more than 350 million litres of petrol being used and will stop around one million tonnes of CO2 being released into the atmosphere in 2023. In total, 42 long-distance bus routes in Spain will be free to use this year.

The Minister, Raquel Sánchez, has also said that families will make a saving thanks to this measure: it has been calculated that a family of four people who regularly use these routes can save between 1,800 and 3,000 euros.

The Ministry has also extended the free travel for multiple trips on local, Rodalies and some medium-distance train lines. In this case, users have to pay a deposit of 20 euros which is refunded if they make enough journeys.