Former president of Andalucía told to get ready for prison José Antonio Griñán has been given ten days to start his prison sentence

A former president of the Junta de Andalucía regional government has been told he will soon be given ten days to present himself to begin a jail sentence.

José Antonio Griñán - who governed the region for the Socialist-PSOE party between 2009 and 2013 - was sentenced in 2019, along with seven others, over large-scale fraud and misuse of public money.

Now a Seville court has rejected his pleas to have the prison sentence suspended while a request for a pardon is being processed. It says the crimes are too serious.

Griñán's sentence is for six years for his part in the so-called ERE fraud, where hundreds of millions of public money was allocated to firms in trouble in subsidies without scrutiny, often favouring political allies of those involved and, at other times, under very dubious circumstances. It was proven, however, that Griñán did not benefit personally from the misspending.

Separately, his lawyers continue to fight in the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court for the sentence to be quashed.