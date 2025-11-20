Andalucía launches new foreign policy strategy to attract more investment and gain influence in Brussels

Héctor Barbotta Seville Thursday, 20 November 2025, 17:34 Share

Andalucía's regional government this week approved a strategy on foreign policy that organises into a single plan all the activity directed beyond Spain's borders that has been developing in recent years and which has had significant milestones. One such example would be Junta president Juanma Moreno's accession to the presidency of the European Committee of the Regions and also the strengthening of ties with China, whose vice-president, Hang Zhen, met last summer with the Junta president at Seville's San Telmo Palace.

The strategy was presented by the regional minister of tourism and external affairs, Arturo Bernal, who described the approved document as historic, since, for the first time, Andalucía will have its own strategy in this domain, setting out the challenges, priorities and objectives of all the Junta's government departments in their relationship with the world. "A document that has never existed before and which marks a turning point in how Andalucía projects its potential beyond our borders."

The strategy sets objectives in various directions, covering all parts of the globe. It aims to increase Andalucía's influence in Brussels and European institutions, enhance its recognition in the Mediterranean (including North Africa), strengthen its presence in Latin America and make it more attractive to international investment along the Atlantic axis, in Asia-Pacific and in the Arab nations.

More outward-looking

According to Bernal, the strategy stems from the conviction that, due to the region's population, economy, culture and strategic location, Andalucía has an undeniable external dimension and this presence must be managed "with a long-term vision, coherence and ambition". In his opinion, for decades there have been isolated initiatives, but a common framework was lacking to provide unity, strength and coherence to all the regional government's external dealings. This roadmap is what this strategy, now approved by the Junta's governing council, aims to establish.

The approved strategy will serve as the basis for a future statute on foreign policy and activities for Andalucía

Bernal asserted that, since Juanma Moreno took office as Junta president, Andalucía has strengthened its institutional relations, reinforced the internationalisation of the region's economy and projected its cultural identity beyond its borders like never before.

As a result, he stated, ambassadors, institutional delegations and business missions are now received at Seville's San Telmo Palace practically every week.

Engaging with partners...

The strategy, which will serve as the basis for a future law on foreign policy and dealings in Andalucía that they intend to present before the end of their current term of office, goes hand in hand, according to Bernal, with reactivating the interdepartmental committee for all foreign business to coordinate the external activities across all regional ministries. External affairs, Bernal stressed, not only encompass diplomacy, but also "economy, culture, education, health, tourism, innovation and cooperation, industry, energy and agriculture".

An advisory council for external affairs is also being created, which will include representatives from civil society, universities, businesses, cultural institutions and international cooperation agencies. The Andalucía 'brand' is expressly introduced as a strategic concept.

The central objective of the document is to enhance Andalucía's presence, influence and opportunities on the international stage. Andalucía aspires to consolidate its position as a key player, strengthen the global reach of its culture, expand its role in European decision-making, optimise its access to EU funding and solidify its leadership in energy transition, sustainability and the fight against climate change.

Similarly, the strategy reinforces the value of Andalucía's heritage, its university system, its business fabric and the talent of its people both within and outside the region. It also includes an action plan with legislative and budgetary measures that will turn this roadmap into tangible results for the people of Andalucía.

In parallel, the new framework positions Andalucía as a more influential region in Brussels and European institutions, more recognised in the Mediterranean and North Africa, with a stronger presence in Latin America and more attractive to international investors from the Atlantic axis, Asia-Pacific and the Arab nations.

The regional minister pointed out that all of Andalucía's overseas activity is carried out under the auspices of the statute of autonomy for the region and also under the national law in force since 2014, which recognises the powers of the autonomous regions in this area. Furthermore, he noted that all actions are coordinated, reported on and are done "in absolute loyalty" to the Spanish government and its foreign policy.