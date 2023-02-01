Two bodies discovered on residential development in La Línea Police sources said the Swiss man and Italian woman both had gunshot wounds and they are trying to ascertain whether it was a domestic violence case and suicide

The deaths are being investigated by the National Police. / E.C.

National Police officers have launched an investigation into the deaths of a couple in their sixties whose bodies were found at a house in Calle Narcisos in the Alcaidesa residential development in La Línea de la Concepción (Cadiz) on Tuesday afternoon. They are believed to have lived in the area for some time.

Police sources said the Swiss man and Italian woman both had gunshot wounds and they are trying to ascertain whether this was a domestic violence case in which the man shot the woman and then committed suicide.

The bodies were found after an individual rang the 112 emergency number to raise the alarm.