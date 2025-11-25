Food safety alert: More batches of cream-filled pastries sold in many parts of Spain recalled

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 14:18 Share

The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) has extended the alert concerning the undeclared presence of milk proteins in cream-filled pastry cakes. The list of NaturCeliac Gluten Free products has added new batches sold Andalucía, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Madrid and Valencia. However, the possibility of products having reached other regions has not been ruled out.

Aesan advises people with milk protein allergy to refrain from consuming the products in question, if they have any of them at home. However, their consumption does not pose any risk to the rest of the population.

This alert was initially transmitted on 14 November. The relevant authorities of each region have taken over the withdrawal of the products in question.

Products concerned

The products concerned have the following details:

Product name: Cream-filled pastries

Brand: NaturCeliac Gluten Free

Batch numbers (and expiry date): M16BB (16/11/2025), M23BB (23/11/2025), M31BB (1/12/2025), O11BB (11/12/2025), O19BB (19/12/2025), O20BB (20/12/2025), O22BB (22/12/2025), O25BB (25/12/2025), O26BB (26/12/2025), O27BB (27/12/2025), O29BB (29/12/2025), Q1BB (01/01/2026), Q3BB (03/01/2026), Q4BB (04/01/2026), Q10BB (10/01/2026), Q11BB (11/01/2026), Q17BB (17/01/2026), Q25BB (25/01/2026), Q26BB (26/01/2026), S17BB (17/02/2026) and U18BB (18/03/2026)

Temperature: Ambient

Product name: Cream-filled pastries

Brand: NaturCeliac Gluten Free

Batch number (expiry date): M1BB, M31BB (01/12/2025), O5BB (05/12/2025), O11BB (11/12/2025), O19BB (19/12/2025), O20BB (20/12/2025), O21BB (21/12/2025), O22BB (22/12/2025), O25BB (25/12/2025), O26BB (26/12/2025), O27BB (27/12/2025), O29BB (29/12/2025), Q1BB (01/01/2026), Q3BB (03/01/2026), Q4BB (04/01/2026), Q10BB (10/01/2026), Q11BB (11/01/2026), Q15BB (15/01/2026), Q16BB (16/01/2026), Q17BB (17/01/2026), Q22BB (22/01/2026), Q25BB (25/01/2026), Q26BB (26/01/2026), S14BB (14/02/2026), S23BB (23/02/2026), S28BB (28/02/2026), S29BB (01/03/2026) and U17BB (17/03/2026)

Temperature: Ambient