Junta reveals date young children in Andalucía are to be vaccinated against flu this year In line with a recommendation from the World Health Organization, the jab will be given to those aged between six months and four years and 11 months

Flu jabs will start to be given to children in Andalucía who are aged between six months and four years 11 months from 17 October. The decision to include them in the vaccination campaign was taken after a recommendation from the World Health Organization due to the incidence of influenza and the way it can be transmitted to the rest of the community. The flu jab will be given at the same time as other vaccinations, the Junta de Andalucía’s Ministry of Health has announced.

At present, the vaccination schedule is as follows: from 3 October residents of care homes and centres for the disabled will be given their flu vaccine and Covid-19 booster, as will the over-80s in general and staff and students doing work experience in health centres, care homes and centres for the disabled.

By age

On 17 October it will be the turn of people aged between 65 and 79; anyone aged between five years and 64 with chronic illnesses; pregnant women; people who are heavily dependent on others and those who care for them. This is also when the babies over six months of age and children up to four years 11 months old will receive their single flu jab.

On 24 October, people aged between 60 and 64 will receive their Covid booster and flu vaccine, and members of the armed forces and security forces will also be given their flu jab.

Then, from December onwards and depending on now many doses are available, the flu and Covid vaccines will be given to those who share a home with people aged 65 or over, or are at risk from these illnesses.

Making an appointment

The Junta has explained that appointments will be made available progressively through the usual channels (the ClicSalud+ website, the Salud Andalucía and Salud Responde apps, by phoning Salud Responde or contacting the local health centre).