Junta warns of unusually high incidence of flu, out of season, and especially affecting children under 14 The region's Minister of Health says the flu figures are currently higher than those for cases of Covid-19 in the region

The Junta de Andalucía’s Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, has warned that there is a high incidence of flu in the region at present, even though this is normally an illness which occurs in the winter, not the summer. The cumuative incidence rate of flu currently stands at 391, he said on Monday, which is higher than that for Covid, and many of the cases have been children under the age of 14.

Aguirre’s comments came just after he announced that the measures to control Covid-19 in Andalucía are to be continued, although the number of Covid cases has been decreasing recently. The measures include monitoring the incidence of Covid in vulnerable people and making masks compulsory in certain settings and situations.

He explained that thanks to the vaccination programme, fewer people have to be admitted to an intensive care unit if they have Covid, and he described the current phase of the pandemic as “relatively calm”, with pressure on the ICUs at 2.15% compared with the normal 2%. There are currently 27 patients with coronavirus in the IC units in Andalucía. “We are in a phase which is almost normal,” he said.

Aguirre also said that the cumulated incidence rate of Covid-19 in the over-60s is 304, which is similar to other regions of Spain and is dropping. The seven-day incidence is 121. These figures make Andalucía “the region with the lowest incidence rate in the over-60s, because the national average is 618," he said.