Trying to keep cool is going to be a challenge today. EFE
Five Andalusian provinces on alert for extreme heat this Wednesday

The Aemet weather warnings for temperatures up to 42C will be activated from 1pm to 8.59pm

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 09:47

Spain’s state weather Agency (Aemet) has put the Andalusian provinces of Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Jaén and Seville on alert this Wednesday, 28 June, due to temperatures that could reach up to 42C.

Specifically, according to information from Aemet, the weather warnings will be activated in the affected provinces from 1pm to 8.59pm.

The areas most likely to be affected are the Cordoban countryside, the Guadalquivir valley in Jaén and the Sevillian rural areas, with an amber warning for heat and the forecast that maximum temperatures of 42 degrees will be reached.

Likewise, the Sierra and Pedroches de Cordoba, the Cordoba Subbética, the Cuenca del Genil de Granada, Guadix and Baza (Granada), Aracena (Huelva), Andévalo and Condado in Huelva, Morena and County of Jaén, Cazorla and Segura (Jaén), the area of ​​the Jaen city and the northern and southern mountains of Seville will have yellow alerts for extreme temperatures.

