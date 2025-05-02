First sighting of red deer in Almeria province - this is where

David Roth Almeria Friday, 2 May 2025, 14:41 Compartir

An unexpected appearance has surprised nature lovers and experts in Almeria: for the first time the presence of deer has been recorded in the Sorbas plains. The observation was made thanks to a motion-activated camera installed by Asociación Serbal Almeria, an organisation dedicated to the study and conservation of biodiversity in the province.

The video, recently released by the association on its social media, shows two females moving at ease through an area of wild thyme and grassy scrubland, an unusual type of habitat for this species. According to Serbal, this sighting marks a milestone as until now there was no record of any deer being so close to the small town of Sorbas.

The spread of red deer (cervus elaphus) across parts of Almeria is a phenomenon already known to wildlife experts, although previously their presence had been limited to areas such as the Sierra de los Filabres and a widely distributed population going from Fiñana to Bédar. Sightings have also occurred in other mountainous areas such as the Sierra de Estancias, Los Vélez, Sierra Nevada, Sierra Alhamilla and even in Tabernas Desert.

Serbal points out that this expansion is due both to the natural dispersal of the species when herds became too large for the local enviornment to support them and, in some cases, to possible uncontrolled releases. In any case, their appearance in Sorbas opens up new questions about the behaviour and adaptation of this species of deer to new environments in the province.

"They seem to feel at home," says the spokesperson for the association. Serbal views this finding as yet another indicator of the changes that Almeria's fauna is undergoing.

Serbal, created in 2012, runs multiple monitoring and conservation programmes for endangered species in the province, and is widely recognised for its work in environmental education through workshops, talks and informative content on social media.