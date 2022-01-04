Drivers face fines of up to 3,000 euros for dirty or snow-covered car windows in Spain The ideal place to wash a vehicle is at a carwash because traffic regulations forbid washing them on public roads

Little known traffic rules in Spain mean that drivers can be fined up to 3,000 euros for not keeping the windows of their cars clean from dirt, ice and snow.

According to the country's traffic rules, vehicle windows need to be kept clean along with headlights and licence plates. Under safety laws, the police can impound a car if it has "deficiencies that constitute a particularly serious risk to vital safety".

"Every vehicle needs to be cleaned. Car washes are an essential activity for any driver,” said Marcos Moure, owner and founder of Grupo Moure and Elefante Azul.

“Today a good carwash centre is equipped with highly efficient technology and a computer that manages the different phases of the process leaving an impeccable final result. Washing a vehicle is more than just mixing water with soap and rinsing,” added Moure.

To remove snow and ice at home using a scraper is best. Hot water on the cold windscreen could cause it to crack and using the windscreen wipers to remove ice and snow could damage them. Another way to help get rid of ice is to use a heated scraper powered via the car’s cigarette lighter or to direct the air conditioning towards the icy windscreen.