Andalusian exports to America grow by a record 43 per cent In the first five months of 2022, sales totalled 1,955 million euros

Exports by Andalusian companies to American countries totalled 1,955 million euros in the first five months of this year, which represents a 43 per cent increase on the previous year. This is the highest figure since 1995 – the first year in which these figures began to be standardised.

The figures show how the American continent has become the fastest growing destination for Andalusian exports and now represents 10.7 per cent of total sales abroad, according to the regional government entity Extenda. America ranks second in the Andalusian foreign sector, behind only Europe.

With this growth, Andalucía is now Spain's third largest exporter to the American continent, with 12.2 per cent of total Spanish sales, and is the fastest growing of the five regions with the most business in this market.

Among the countries of the American continent, the United States is the top destination for Andalusian sales, accounting for two thirds of the region's exports to this market and is the fastest growing of the top ten destinations reached by Andalucía. It is followed by Mexico, Brazil and Canada.

In total, Andalucía experienced record exports in the period January-May 2022, with 18,243 million euros in sales, representing a year-on-year growth of 31 per cent.

The increase in business on the American continent, Extenda points out, is the result of efforts made by Andalusian exporting companies, which reached a total of 3,926 firms in the first five months of 2022. Of these, approximately a third, are regular exporters with continuous business in these markets for more than four years.

The companies that sell on a regular basis to America have increased by 5.7 per cent, the Extenda figures show.