Andalucía's Ecovivienda plan to pay out 133 million in energy-efficient home improvement grants More than 25,000 households in the region are expected to benefit from the scheme, which subsidises up to 80 per cent of the cost of the works

The aim is to reduce emissions from homes by about 30 per cent. / sur

The Andalusian government is putting into effect its Plan Ecovivienda, which consists of 133.5 million euros of subsidies for energy-efficient and sustainable renovation work to homes and buildings. The project is being funded by EU Next Generation funds and it is estimated that more than 25,000 households will benefit through grants of up to 80% of the cost of the works.

The aim is to reduce emissions from homes in Andalucía by about 30%.

The works covered by the scheme include improved wall and roof insulation, new windows and doors and renewable energy systems such as solar panels, wind energy, biomass boilers and more efficient lighting systems.

Measures to improve accessibility by installing lifts in apartment blocks are also included.

The regional Minister for Development and Housing, Marifrán Carazo, said the application process is easy. “It will be automised so no documents will be needed because the administration can check them against the property register, electoral roll or through the tax agency,” she explained.

The decision should be taken within three months, after which 50% of the grant will be paid with the remainder due as the works progress.