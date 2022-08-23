A new earthquake in Andalucía, with a magnitude of 3.3, is felt in Estepona and other Malaga towns The epicenter of the seismic movement this Tuesday afternoon was located in the Sevillian town of La Roda de Andalucía, according to Spain’s National Geographic Institute

Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) has at 12.16pm this Tuesday, 23 August, registered a magnitude 3.3 earthquake with its epicenter in the Sevillian town of La Roda de Andalucía, that has also been felt in several municipalities in the province of Malaga.

According to IGN data, the tremor was felt with varying degrees of intensity in the Malaga municipalities of Alameda, Antequera, Humilladero, Malaga city, Mollina, Estepona and Fuente de Piedra.

In Mollina residents alerted the emergency services of the earthquake. This was the only call that the 112 Andalucía emergency control centre registered, which has reported that there are no personal injuries.

Civil Protection volunteers in Fuente de Piedra also communicated to 112 Andalucía that the earthquake had been felt in the municipality with a ‘slight tremor’.