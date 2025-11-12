New financial aid to help young people take their driving test in Andalucía

Ester Requena Malaga Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 17:56 Share

Getting a driving licence costs between 700 and 1,200 euros on average, a significant expense for any young person. To help, the Andalusian youth institute (IAJ - Instituto Andaluz de la Juventud) has begun the process of providing financial aid to young people in Andalucía who want to obtain their driving licence. This aid will help them pay the required test fees, which currently stand at 94.05 euros.

Although similar aid schemes already exist with Malaga city council, (for instance, the 'Málaga Conduce' (Malaga gets driving) scheme), this initiative is a first at regional level for the Junta de Andalucía. This is stated in the documentation published by the regional ministry of youth when announcing the go-ahead for this aid scheme.

Non-competitive aid

Loles López's department specified that the aid will be awarded on a non-competitive basis and will be for young residents of Andalucía who want to obtain a class B driving licence to drive a car. This aid "finances part of the cost of the licence, improves employability among young people thanks to the increased training and qualifications for access to the job market and favours young people's ability to get around".

This new initiative also aims to "facilitate better cohesion between locations, especially in municipalities with low connectivity, and strengthen institutional co-responsibility in the development of policies that promote autonomy, inclusion and equal opportunities".

A total of 119,680 new driving licences were issued in Andalucía in 2024

According to data published by Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) for 2024, compiled by the regional government in its publication for consultation prior to drafting the order for this aid, a total of 119,680 new driving licences were issued in Andalucía, of which 91.28% were for class B licences for private vehicles.

By age, it is the 18-34 age group that accounts for the highest number of licences issued, a total of 420,097 across Spain. This "confirms that young people are the primary group acquiring a driving licence and reinforces the importance of directing policies towards the young population to support them in securing a driving licence".