Dos Hermanas: A legend of two sisters and a saint

According to local lore, the town of Dos Hermanas in the province of Seville received its toponym from two sisters, Elvira and Estefanía Nazareno, which is why the town's coat of arms consists of two female figures holding hands.

The story claims that following the conquest of Seville by Ferdinand III of Castile in 1248, the land where the current town is located was ceded to Gonzalo Nazareno, and it is for this reason that natives of Dos Hermanas are known as nazarenos/as. Nazareno, who was a native of Villavicencio de los Caballeros (León), was one of the king's principal military commanders, and the brother of the two sisters.

Elvira and Estefanía are said to have discovered a Gothic image of Santa Ana in a cave that had been hidden almost five centuries before during the Arab invasion, which is why the saint is one of the town's patrons. A church was constructed next to the cave in the saint's honour.

In recognition of the two sisters, who were said to have been attracted to the cave by the ringing of a bell, the town was first known as Villa Nazarena, although this was later changed to Dos Hermanas, but historians are unable to confirm the exact date this occurred.

The oldest document in which the name of Dos Hermanas first appeared dates from 1404 and is found in the inventory of the papers of the Mayordomazgo, an administrative division of the Kingdom of Castile that existed in the Middle Ages, especially between the 14th and 15th centuries.

The origins of what is now Dos Hermanas, however, date back to the Roman era, with the city of Orippo, located on the Via Augustia. Orippo, which minted its own coins, is mentioned in the so-called Antonio's Itinerary, a document from ancient Rome, which is thought to have been written in the 3rd century and which records the routes of the Roman empire.

No records of the town exist from the Arabic period, although it was thought that at this time it was a small village dedicated to the production of oil, wheat and olives.

However, Dos Hermanas should not be confused with the district in Malaga of the same name, as this area is said to have been named after two sisters who operated the level crossing of the railway line located in the area: other sources suggest it received its name from two sisters who owned a farmhouse in the district.