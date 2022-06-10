Nearly 5,000 couples filed for divorce in Andalucía in the first three months of this year, slightly down on last year Andalucía was the Spanish region with the third highest number of divorce applications, only beaten by the Canary Islands, and Valencia

The number of couples who filed for divorce in Andalucía during the first three months of this year was similar to that in the same period of 2021, at 4,877, according to figures just released. This was just 0.6% below last year’s figure.

However, in a statement, the High Court of Justice of Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla has explained that apart from non-consensual divorce applications, which went up by 3.7% to 2,195, there was a year-on-year reduction in all forms of dissolution of marriage in the first quarter.

The 2,468 cases where both parties had agreed to file for divorce in these three months represented a drop of 3.2% compared with 2021, while 150 couples applied for legal separation (down 7.4%) and in 62 cases (16.2% fewer) one of the parties applied against the wishes of the other. There were also two applications for a marriage to be annulled, which was 66.7% less than the period from January to March 2021.

National average

Looking at applications for divorce compared with the number of inhabitants (according to the population figures on 1 January 2022), the highest number occurred in the Canary Islands, with 63.1, followed by Valencia with 58.2, Andalucía with 56.3, the Balearic Islands with 55.9, Catalonia, with 55.1 and Asturias, with 54.9.

All of these were above the national average, which is 53.3 divorce applications per 100,000 inhabitants, while in Castilla y León (41.2) and Extremadura (44.8) the rate was lower.

The applications where both parties agreed on a modification to existing arrangements went down by one per cent to 589 in the first three months of this year, while those where one party wanted modifications and the other did not went up by 1.4%, to 1,943.

Child care

The 1,351 applications where both parties wanted to change arrangements over child care, custody and maintenance of children outside of marriage represented a 10.3% drop compared with the same period in 2021, while applications in which one party did not agree went up by 3.5% to 1,748.

In absolute numbers, the provinces with the highest number of divorces were Seville and Malaga, at 1,106 and 1,029 respectively, followed by Cadiz (773), Granada (525), Cordoba (412) and Almeria (386). The lowest number of divorce applications were in Jaén, with 332, and Huelva, where there were 312.