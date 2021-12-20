Covid passport becomes mandatory for people over 12 to enter hospitality venues in Andalucía Customers must prove that they are vaccinated against coronavirus or present a negative diagnostic test

The Covid passport has become mandatory to access the interior spaces of bars, restaurants and nightlife in Andalucía this Monday (20 December). The requirement will remain in place until, in principle, next 15 January, after the order was published in the Junta’s Office Gazette (BOJA), late on Sunday evening. There was no reference to terraces or the exterior spaces of these establishments in the order.

After receiving the approval of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) on Friday, the Junta de Andalucía has adopted, as a preventive measure, that to enter an establishment it will be necessary to prove that the complete Covid-19 vaccination schedule has been received; produce the results of a negative diagnostic test performed in the last 72 hours if it is PCR and 48 hours if it is an antigen test; or prove that coronavirus has been overcome in the last six months, for which it will be necessary to demonstrate having been diagnosed as a confirmed case 11 or more days ago, by means of a PCR test.

To ensure compliance, customers must also prove their identity, as stated in the Ministry of Health order, but this requirement will not apply to children under 12 years of age.

Personal health data

In order to guarantee the maximum privacy of people, it is specified that the Covid certificate can only be requested for the purpose of verification. "In no case will personal health data be kept, or files will be created with it," it stressed. The order emphasised that staff who may have access or knowledge of the information are obliged to maintain the confidentiality of the personal data to which they have access.

In addition, establishments must dispaly an information poster to the public, stating the mandatory requirement of the documentation for access to the premises, as well as details of not storing health and personal data presented to them.

Lesser evil

The measure was seen by many in the hospitality sector as a lesser evil and preferable to the imposition of opening hour or capacity restrictions. But now it remains to be seen how it will be applied on a day-to-day basis.

To help businesses, the Junta’s health authority launched new functionality on the 'Salud Andalucía' application on 7 December, including a QR code reader which can be used to verify the validity of European Union Covid certificates.

QR code reader

The reader verifies that the QR code is correct and that it exists in the certificate repository, reviews the data to verify its authenticity and it expiry date. When the application certifies that the data is correct, it returns an ‘OK’ with the basic data of the holder (name and date of birth) so that the person validating it can verify that it corresponds to the identity of the person presenting it. The ‘OK’is shown with a large green circle with a positive tick inside it. If it is not valid, a red circle is displayed with a cross in the centre.

The Covid certificate can be obtained in various ways in Andalucía including via the ClicSalud + web page, the mobile app Salud Andalucía, through the Ministry of Health or at a health centre.