Infections drop but Andalucía’s Covid deaths double in a week to 58 The number of patients hospitalised with coronavirus in the region has dropped this week, although the number admitted to intensive care units has risen

Andalucía has dropped below a thousand new positive coronavirus infections in the region in the last week. Specifically, the Junta registered a total of 846 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, 24 January, something that has not happened since the end of last October, bringing the total number of infections to 1,630,903 in the region since the start of the pandemic. However, the number of deaths - with or from Covid - has doubled in one week from 26 to 58 - a figure not seen since August of last year.

This was reported by the regional Ministry of Health statement on Covid-19 released on Tuesday, where it also indicated that Andalucía has registered 67 fewer hospitalised patients, to stand at 219. However, the number of people admitted to intensive care units has increased, up to a total of 15.

Regarding those hospitalised by provinces, Malaga registers 45 in hospital, three in the ICU, while Seville has 38 hospitalised, five in the ICU, and Cadiz 34, two in the ICU. They are followed by Jaén with 19, one in the ICU; Cordoba with twelve, none in the ICU, and another 23 in Huelva, but no patients in the ICU; Granada with 32, two in the ICU; and 16 in Almeria, two in intensive care units.

The current incidence rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age stands at 56.19 per 100,000 inhabitants, some 22.12 points less than seven days ago and represents a change in trend after three consecutive rises.

As a result, Andalucia has registered 1,630,903 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic - 846 more than the last report - and reached 15,719 deaths, 58 more.

The accumulated number of hospitalised patients has risen to 86,173 and the number admitted to ICUs stands at 7,378.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection stands at 1,591,277 throughout the region, some 1,170 more since last Tuesday.

More than 1.4 million second booster doses

As for vaccines, Andalucía has now administered a total of 20,237,653 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 - some 58,683 more in the last week - and a total of 7,483,253 people in the region have the complete primary vaccination while 7,639,245 have at least one dose. In addition, some 1,454,113 people already have the second ‘booster’ dose - their fourth dose - which began to be administered on 3 October.

With these figures, the region has 88.32 percent of the population with the complete vaccination schedule, 95.56 per cent of those over 12 years of age, and 92.22 per cent of those over five years of age, while 90.16 per cent of the population, 96.85 per cent of those older than 12 and 94.14 per cent of those older than five have received at least the first dose.