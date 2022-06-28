Andalucía adds another 96 Covid patients in hospital and 29 deaths The cumulative incidence rate for the infection in people over 60 in the region has risen to 349, less than half of Spain’s national average

The Andalusian region has this Tuesday, 28 June, registered, a total of 4,515 new coronavirus infections since Friday - some 494 fewer than those recorded four days ago - bringing the total number in Andalucía to 1,541,568 since the start of the pandemic. The latest death toll stands at 29, the same number as in the last report.

This was indicated by the acting Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, in statements to the media in Cordoba, where he held a meeting with professionals from the new breast cancer early detection screening programme.

Minimal ICU pressure

Aguirre also pointed out that the region has registered 96 more hospitalised Covid-19 patients since Friday to make a total of 573, while, on the contrary, admissions to intensive care units have dropped by three people to stand at a total of 25.

“We are, right now, at one of lowest intensive care unit occupancy figures for the entire pandemic. We would have to go back to the summer of 2020 to find figures in the ICUs like the one we have now, that is, with minimal pressure," Aguirre stressed.

Regarding the current cumulative incidence rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age, this has risen to 349 points per 100,000 inhabitants, some 39.26 points more than four days ago, which represents an increase almost 100 in the last few days.

“Spain is at 755, so we are less than half, being the region with the lowest incidence rate, but that should not mislead us and I continue to ask for maximum caution," Aguirre said.