Over-80s in Andalucía will be given the fourth Covid jab and the flu vaccine at the same time The vaccines should be adapted to combat the new variants of the virus and will start to be administered at health centres in the first or second week of October

People aged 80 and over will be given their fourth Covid vaccine and their flu jab at the same time, the Junta de Andalucía’s Minister for Health, Catalina García, has confirmed. The idea is to cut down on extra work for medical staff and means that elderly people will only have to make one trip to their health centre instead of two.

García said she is still waiting to find out how many doses of the Covid vaccine will be assigned to Andalucía, but they should be the types which have been adapted to combat the new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and will therefore provide better protection.

Health centres will begin to administer the vaccines to this age group in the first or second week of October.

Covid this autumn

With regard to the expected Covid situation this autumn, García said this is the time of year when respiratory viruses start and the coronavirus is one of them, but it causes more deaths than other types so she warned people to be cautious and to continue with measures such as frequent hand washing, the use of hand sanitiser and keeping the interiors of buildings ventilated.

“These should be part of our DNA by now,” she said. She also recommended that vulnerable people should wear a face mask to protect themselves.

She reported that the situation in Andalusian hospitals at the moment is good in terms of Covid and ICU admissions.