These are some of the first hotels in Spain to specialise in catering for guests with autism

One of the pictograms in the reception of one of the group's hotels in Granada.

Mercedes Navarrete Granada Friday, 4 April 2025, 14:48 | Updated 14:59h. Compartir

Pictograms in the reception and common areas to make it easier for guests with autism to find their way around and feel comfortable, a quiet space for them in case of sensory overload, flexibility in catering and cleaning hours to adapt to their needs, personalised services and specific training for the team to know how to provide "respectful and conscious" attention. These are the aims of the deLuna Hotels group, the first in Spain's Granada province to create a more accessible environment for guests on the autism spectrum and their families. This attention to detail has earned them the 'Autism Friendly Club' certificate.

"With the conviction that companies have a key role to play in building a fairer society, at deLuna Hotels we believe that giving back to society is a responsibility, but also an opportunity to lead with purpose. With this certificate, we hope to encourage other chains to join this path. National and international benchmarks such as Hilton Grand Vacations, Grand Hyatt, Novotel or Radisson Blu have already done so, both in Spain and in countries including the United Kingdom, Austria, France, Portugal and Italy," the chain explains.

Thanks to its work with the Autism Friendly Club, the group's hotels have adapted their spaces and services to offer a friendlier and more accessible experience to people on the autism spectrum and their families. The process has included specialised training for the team, specific adjustments in common spaces and the incorporation of visual aids that facilitate orientation and comfort.

DeLuna Hotels are already thinking about the future; that is why it has organised a workshop for the children of the team working for the group, an activity designed to raise awareness from childhood. "It depends to a large extent on them in the future and we want them to grow up understanding and respecting diversity," the chain points out.

"A revelation"

"This process has been an eye-opener for the whole team, not only professionally but also personally. It has made us better understand the real needs of neurodivergent people and their families," said the CEO of deLuna Hotels, Javier Tausía.

According to the Confederación Autismo España (Spanish autism confederation), around 650,000 people in the country are on the autistic spectrum, although there is no official data. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that one in every 100 children in the world is autistic, and the most recent figures suggest that the prevalence could be even higher. However, less than one per cent of spaces in Spain are adapted for autistic people.

President of the Autism Friendly Club Global, Alberto Gutiérrez, said that it is time for the hotel sector to evolve "to welcome with open arms a section of the population that has been ignored until now".

"Accessibility is not only an inclusion issue, but also a growth opportunity for businesses. Adapting services allows us to broaden the customer base and improve the experience for all guests," Gutiérrez concluded.