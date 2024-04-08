Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

This is the town in Spain that forbids its residents from entering the town hall in pyjamas or dressing gowns
Dress code

This is the town in Spain that forbids its residents from entering the town hall in pyjamas or dressing gowns

"We are not asking them to come in suits, but we are asking them to respect the dress code," the mayor of Marchal in Andalucía's Granada province said

Sandra Martínez

Granada

Monday, 8 April 2024, 16:16

Residents of Marchal in Spain's Granada province who arrive at the town hall in their pyjamas, slippers or dressing gowns will not be attended to. This is stated on a sign located at the entrance to the building.

Mayor Juanma Valdivia has said that the measure has been taken due to the number of residents who have been turning up for meetings with him, social care and other staff dressed in their nightwear and that it has been going on for several months.

Valdivia added that it shows "a lack of respect" towards town hall staff who go to work "in good conditions" every day. He also pointed out that some residents have been going to the offices in their pyjamas which have been unwashed for months, which is why the measure has been put in place. "We are not asking them to come in suits, but we are asking them to respect the dress code," he said.

Councillors in Marchal had learned that the measure has been implemented in other towns in Andalucía and decided to adopt it there as well. The opposition have also said they value the objective of trying to ensure that "all users come to the facilities with a minimum level of hygiene".

