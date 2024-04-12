Granada airport aims to spread wings with new flights to Paris, London and Dubai

Laura Ubago Granada Friday, 12 April 2024, 16:22 Compartir Copiar enlace

Granada's Diputación, the provincial authority, is looking to expand flight connections with major international cities and representatives are currently visiting cities including Paris and London to look for new routes and passengers.

President of the Diputación Francis Rodríguez is currently in the French capital, where he has had two meetings with travel agents, journalists and Parisians in the streets to sell the attractions of Granada and demonstrate how close they are thanks to the Granada-Paris flight. The Alhambra and the Eiffel Tower are just two hours and twenty minutes away thanks to a route which started more than two years ago.

The promotional plan in Paris is focused on raising awareness of Granada and helping to consolidate Vueling's direct flights to the French capital. The project, in collaboration with Turespaña, consisted of a presentation of the destination to some 75 tour operators and travel agents in France, as well as a two-month advertising campaign in the French media.

The French media targeted for the campaign were Le Figaro, Le Monde, Nouvelobs, Le Parisien, 20 Minutes, Le Point, Liberation, Sudouest and Linternaute. The campaign will also reach more than 6,000 French travel agencies.

Marta Nievas, the Diputación's tourism deputy, has just returned from London from where she was establishing a second international connection to Granada.

'Granada, where the Alhambra is just the beginning'

Under the slogan 'Granada, where the Alhambra is just the beginning', the campaign shows images of different parts of the province such as Granada city, the coast, the Geopark, the Sierra Nevada and the villages of the Alpujarra and the Lecrin Valley.

Director of the Granada tourist board Manuel Muñoz explained that the team will also travel to national destinations in Spain including Asturias, Barcelona and Las Palmas, where they want to sell the offer of skiing in the Sierra Nevada to contrast with the climate of the Canary Islands.

Rodríguez pointed out that Granada's tourism board currently has a surplus of 4.2 million euros which will be invested in further promotion to capture the attention of tour operators and journalists. Another of the upcoming trips is to Amsterdam from where Granada will start its first flight in September. "As well as looking for new connections, we have to take care of the ones we already have," explained Rodríguez.

There are also plans to promote Granada further afield with trips to Dubai, New York and Buenos Aires. The latter will have a promotional campaign using the Granada poet Federico García Lorca and his relationship with the two cities in the hope of attracting Argentinian tourists.

More connections, more tourists

The ultimate goal is to considerably increase the number of tourists arriving in Granada by plane and, of course, to get more connections. "We are working on two flights with Italy and the other with Germany," Rodríguez added.

In total, including the campaigns in the UK and France, Granada's tourist board aims to achieve 8.5 million hits and more than 8,000 visits to the official Granada tourism website.