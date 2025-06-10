Where can you head to escape the summer heat in the south of Spain?

Guillermo Ortega Granada Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 18:34 Compartir

Those who think that when the skiing season is over in Spain's Sierra Nevada there is nothing more to do there are wrong. For several years now, Cetursa, the company that manages the resort, has been working to encourage visitors to go at different times of year and occupancy rates show that the resort is becoming more and more popular outside of the ski season.

Sports competitions are organised every weekend, mainly in athletics and cycling, stargazing excursions at night and there is even a rock festival at the end of August.

In Pradollano, the centre of the resort, the daytime temperature is between 8 and 12C lower than in Granada city. This means that if in Granada it is 40 degrees in July and August, which is often the case, up there, at an altitude of just over 2,100 metres, it is rare for the temperature to rise above 30C.

And this temperature difference is even more pronounced at night, to the point that it is a good idea to put on a jumper, sleep under a duvet or, if you go out for dinner in the restaurants that are open, to do so near a fire. In Plaza de Andalucía they usually light a bonfire, which is a very pleasant place to be.

Being in the Sierra Nevada in summer is good for everyone. You breathe fresh air, you hardly see any cars in the resort, the huge central car park is free, there are activities for children, including a sledge that runs on rails, a kind of rollercoaster where the speed is decided by the driver.

Swimming in a pool at over two thousand metres is an unforgettable experience.

There is also a swimming pool which can be accessed by those staying in some of the hotels that open in summer, including the Trevenque aparthotel. Spending a night there in summer is much cheaper than in winter and has the added advantage that most of the rooms have a built-in kitchen.

Some of the ski lifts remain open in summer and from Pradollano it is perfectly feasible to go up by cable car to Borreguiles, an area at 2,700 metres that offers a whole host of possibilities. One of them is to continue climbing, now by chairlift which takes you close to the summit of La Veleta, the second highest peak in the mountain range.

A longer hike along a route that should have connected the Sierra Nevada with the Alpujarra but which was left half done - starts from the Hoya de la Mora and, as well as offering impressive views of Mulhacén, which cannot be seen from Granada, also allows you to see another significant landmark: the monument to the Virgen de las Nieves.

The lake is covered with snow in winter and in summer it contains melt water, so it is not advisable to take a dip. There is a lot of greenery, cows grazing and peace and tranquility. If it is sunny, it is advisable to wear a cap, hat or something similar, because at this altitude the sun is relentless.

From the lagoon to Borreguiles there is a slope, sometimes steep, but in any case accessible to everyone, which is also popular with mountain bikes. On returning to Pradollano, there are a number of eateries from places offering grilled meat, pizza or the typical Granada tapas.

The Sierra Nevada is not only Pradollano, Borreguiles and the rest of the resort. It is a national and natural park of 86,208 hectares. The northern slope is an ideal place for excursions to places like the village of Jérez del Marquesado or the Puerto de la Ragua.