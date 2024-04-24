Here's how to get the most out of visits to Andalucía's main cities

Diego Callejón Granada Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 22:49 | Updated 22:57h. Compartir Copiar enlace

The Granada Card, the pass offered to tourists visiting the city, has been created to guarantee access to the Alhambra for tourists who spend two nights in hotels, hostels, guesthouses or tourist accommodation. It will start operating next week.

The Chamber of Commerce will put 83 daily tickets on sale, a figure that could increase depending on demand. In total, 30,000 Alhambra tickets per year will be reserved for those who spend at least two nights in the city.

Granada is the first main city in Andalucía to offer a voucher that includes entry to its biggest attraction. Seville, Cordoba, Malaga and Cadiz have their own vouchers, while in Jaen, Almeria and Huelva there is no voucher available that includes entry to multiple monuments.

Seville

Seville has the City Pass which guarantees free priority entry to its cathedral and the Real Alcázar. For the price of 62 euros, tourists who purchase the Seville City Pass can enjoy three days of free admission to the cathedral and the Real Alcázar, subject to prior reservation.

It also includes a tour of the city and a Hop-on Hop-off Bus valid for 48 hours. The itinerary includes 14 stops at the main sites, so it can be used as a means of transport. Finally, the Seville City Pass also gives access to a downloadable audio guide on each tourist's smartphone.

Cordoba

The Cordoba Pass allows tourists to enjoy different visits and monuments for 45 euros. This pass includes tickets valid for 48 hours for a visit to the Mezquita, another to the San Basilio patios, Palacio de Viana and access to the Cordoba Panorámica bus. There are also cheaper options, between 22 and 39 euros, although these exclude certain monuments.

Malaga

The Malaga Pass can be purchased for 24 hours, 48 hours, 72 hours or a week and includes priority entrance to different monuments and museums. It costs between 28 to 62 euros, depending on the time period and it includes visits to more than twenty places in the city.

The pass includes the Alcazaba, Gibralfaro Castle, English Cemetery, Pompidou Centre, Russian Museum Collection, Pablo Ruiz Picasso Foundation museum, La Concepción Botanical Garden, Unicaja Museum of Popular Arts and Customs (MUACP), Malaga CF Museum, Alborania Museum, Carmen Thyssen Málaga museum and the Roman amphitheatre, among others.

The Malaga Pass also offers discounts in shops, guided tours and stays, a tourist map with the most important places in the city and a tourist guide in seven languages with all the museums and discounts included.

Cadiz

The Bishopric of Cadiz has a tourist voucher called Cádiz Sacra (sacred Cadiz), which allows entry to four churches in the city: San Felipe Neri oratory, the Holy Cave oratory, Nuestra Señora del Pópulo royal chapel and Nuestra Señora del Carmen chapel located in the former women's hospital.

The voucher can be purchased through the Bishopric's website. It costs 14 euros and must be used within 48 hours. The pass also includes a visit to the city's cathedral where visitors can climb the tower and see the exhibition in the Casa de la Contaduría.