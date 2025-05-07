The other 'Caminito del Rey' in Spain's Granada province that is free to visit

Impressive view of the Sendero de las Cerradas, which is the official name of the trail.

Guillermo Ortega Granada Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 20:08 Compartir

Malaga has the Caminito del Rey, but Granada province is home to the Caminito de la Reina. It is in Castril and is one of the main attractions of the village in the north of the province, which has many other places of interest.

The Sendero de las Cerradas, which is its official name, is also called Caminito de la Reina. It is similar to the gorge in Malaga, although the one in Castril is only one kilometre long, takes around 45 minutes to complete and is free to access.

It runs along the course of the Castril river, where the passing of the centuries and erosion have formed impressive shapes. The path, accessible to everyone, crosses a suspension bridge, a tunnel and also allows you to enjoy beautiful views and the roar of the water under your feet.

There are two ways of doing the walk: a circular route, or an alternative that connects it, walking up to the ruins of an Islamic fortress which presides over this village of some two thousand inhabitants, located in the Huéscar area of the province and more than two hours by car from Granada city.

The castle was built in the 13th century and is at the top of the Sagrado Corazón (sacred heart) rock. It looks over the village of Castril, with whitewashed houses, steep streets and all the typical features of small Andalusian villages.

Zoom The Renaissance church of Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles is another attraction in Castril. abc

A visit to the Ethnographic Museum is well worth it to learn about the history of a place where Neolithic remains have been found and to see how people lived there in the past, when they would have worked as potters and glass makers.

Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles church is a sober but elegant example of how religious buildings were constructed in the Renaissance period. It is also one of the first churches to be built in the province when it passed into Christian hands.

Castril was home at one point to the Portuguese writer José Saramago, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature. His wife, Pilar del Río, was born in Castril and there is a cultural centre in the village dedicated to the Portuguese writer.

The Sendero de las Cerradas, Caminito de la Reina or even Pequeño caminito del Rey, as it is also called, has been attracting an increasing number of visitors for years, especially at weekends. This is reflected in the growing offer of restaurants offer Seguero lamb, lomo de orza or the curious ajo al amirez, which is prepared with almonds, bread and garlic spread on croutons..

The air is clear and at night, starry skies that can be enjoyed in all their splendour thanks to the low light pollution in the area.

There is no shortage of alternatives when it comes to walking. Castril is the gateway to the splendid Sierra de Castril natural park. Within the municipality is also the Portillo reservoir where it is possible to fish and canoe in a peaceful family atmosphere. And by car - better if it is an off-road vehicle - you can take a route that leads to the Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas national park.