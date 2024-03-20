Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Aquatropic breakwater. Ideal
Area around popular Granada tourist attraction in &#039;deplorable&#039; state says local politician
Tourism

Area around popular Granada tourist attraction in 'deplorable' state says local politician

Almuñécar's mayor has called on the central and regional governments to "assume their responsibilities and solve, once and for all" a broken breakwater in front of the town's Aquatropic water park

Ideal

Granada

Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 18:10

Compartir

Mayor of Almuñécar (Granada province in the Andlaucía region) Juanjo Ruiz Joya has called upon the Spanish government to repair a breakwater on the beach in front of the town's popular Aquatropic water park.

On a recent visit to the area, accompanied by the councillor for the environment and beaches, Lucia González, Ruiz Joya complained about "the lamentable situation" of the breakwater, "which has caused the collapse and disappearance of the path that used to border the park".

The mayor went on to say that a nearby beach bar where a number of local families worked was closed down by the ministry for the environment "due to the danger in its facilities".

Dragging on for many years

Ruiz Joya pointed out that "it is a problem that has been dragging on for many years" and that "we have demanded, on many occasions, a response and a solution" from both the central government and the Junta de Andalucía.

However, the mayor claims that both bodies "have turned a deaf ear, not only to our requests, but also to those of various associations such as the Costa Tropical Chiringuitos, business owners, hoteliers and traders".

He called on both the Junta and the central government to "once and for all assume their responsibilities and competences and fix this breakwater and the road".

The mayor stressed that the repair of this breakwater and the road would allow the families who worked in the restaurant "to return to work" and that above all it would "stop giving such a pitiful image to this beautiful corner of Almuñécar".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wild boar filmed happily wandering through streets past shops and restaurants in Malaga city
  2. 2 Malaga megayacht marina puts up the 'full' sign
  3. 3 Can community swimming pools be filled with water from tanker lorries in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol?
  4. 4 Junta injects cash to squeeze last possible drop of usable water out of main reservoir that serves the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Malaga prisoner to be pardoned and released from jail early during Holy Week tradition
  6. 6 Popular Axarquía town in the running for prestigious national tourism award, and this is how you can vote for it
  7. 7 Spain must navigate 'group of death' to reach Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga
  8. 8 These are the two tourist hotspots in Malaga province that top the list of the happiest places in Spain

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad