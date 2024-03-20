Area around popular Granada tourist attraction in 'deplorable' state says local politician

Ideal Granada Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 18:10 Compartir Copiar enlace

Mayor of Almuñécar (Granada province in the Andlaucía region) Juanjo Ruiz Joya has called upon the Spanish government to repair a breakwater on the beach in front of the town's popular Aquatropic water park.

On a recent visit to the area, accompanied by the councillor for the environment and beaches, Lucia González, Ruiz Joya complained about "the lamentable situation" of the breakwater, "which has caused the collapse and disappearance of the path that used to border the park".

The mayor went on to say that a nearby beach bar where a number of local families worked was closed down by the ministry for the environment "due to the danger in its facilities".

Dragging on for many years

Ruiz Joya pointed out that "it is a problem that has been dragging on for many years" and that "we have demanded, on many occasions, a response and a solution" from both the central government and the Junta de Andalucía.

However, the mayor claims that both bodies "have turned a deaf ear, not only to our requests, but also to those of various associations such as the Costa Tropical Chiringuitos, business owners, hoteliers and traders".

He called on both the Junta and the central government to "once and for all assume their responsibilities and competences and fix this breakwater and the road".

The mayor stressed that the repair of this breakwater and the road would allow the families who worked in the restaurant "to return to work" and that above all it would "stop giving such a pitiful image to this beautiful corner of Almuñécar".