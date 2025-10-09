Dramatic leisure transformation of port area on south coast of Spain could start in 2026

Mercedes Navarrete Granada Thursday, 9 October 2025, 20:25 Share

The Spanish government is prepared to carry out an environmental assessment of the Motril marina project on Granada province's Costa Tropical. If it gets the go-ahead, and once complete, the project will see a new marina with 450 moorings integrated within the town's current port area.

As announced by the central government spokesperson in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge opened the so-called "simplified environmental evaluation file for the administrative concession of the nautical sports and services area of the inner dock of the port of Motril" on 17 September, at the request of Puertos del Estado (the state ports authority)

This is the most complex of the steps that usually delays projects of this magnitude, so the fact that the government has decided to process it through a simplified route, with much quicker deadlines, is the best news for both the Motril port authority and the company awarded the contract, Marina Motril SL, which hopes to start the work in March 2026.

Cuerva, one of the partners in the Marina Motril SL project, has pointed out that the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge issued a prior strategic environmental declaration in 2022. As such the company is confident that the new procedure will be carried out without problems.

President of the port authority, José García Fuentes, said, "As it is a simplified environmental assessment, it will take less time and we do not see any problems that will affect the environmental approval."

He went on to say, "There have been many obstacles to overcome, so reaching this point is very important for the port of Motril. It is a very large contract that will provide an economic boost and will generate a space that will be a great tourist attraction not only for the town but for the whole province."

The ambitious project contemplates incorporating 412,000 metres of land that currently belongs to the port into the town. It will transform the entire seafront, which borders the Varadero and Santa Adela districts, into a large promenade with restaurants and shops and building, in the part closest to the Cable beach, this new marina with more than four hundred moorings. This is twice as many as the yacht club currently has, which will move to the west quay.

The work is expected to take two years and once complete the marina will also have a shopping area, underground car park, swimming pools, gym and a large dry dock for repairing boats.