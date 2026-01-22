Major transformation of Costa Tropical football pitch begins

Ideal Thursday, 22 January 2026, 14:42 Share

Mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, announced on Thursday 22 January the official start of the integral renovation work to Las Tejas football pitch in La Herradura, on Granada province's Costa Tropical. Ruiz Joya said that the project seeks to raise the standards of safety and quality for all local sports people.

The work began with the removal of the old pitch, which will see the total replacement of the artificial turf with a state-of-the-art system, designed to offer a professional performance and minimise the risk of injuries.

During a visit to the pitch, Ruiz Joya said, "Today we are fulfilling a fundamental demand of the residents of La Herradura. Investing more than 429,000 euros in this pitch is, above all, an investment in our young people and in grassroots sport. We want the clubs and sports schools to have first class facilities, at the level that our municipality deserves."

The project includes an additional budget of approximately 40,000 euros for small refurbishment and equipment work that will completely renew the experience in the stadium, including the replacement of nets, changing the existing ones in the goals and around the outer perimeter to ensure safety, the renovation of the seats in the stands for greater comfort for the fans and families and improvements to the security infrastructure that make up the perimeter fence of the pitch.

"This government team has a clear roadmap: facts and realities. With the renovation of Las Tejas, we are not only improving the aesthetics, but also guaranteeing a long-lasting and modern facility", Ruiz Joya said.