Lorry involved in fatal crash on motorway in south of Spain was transporting hashish as well as a shipment of onions
112 incident

Lorry involved in fatal crash on motorway in south of Spain was transporting hashish as well as a shipment of onions

For reasons that are still under investigation, the lorry overturned and crashed down an embankment on the A-92, killing the two occupants of the vehicle

Camilo Álvarez

Camilo Álvarez

Granada

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 07:54

Two people, whose ages have not yet been revealed, died on Good Friday when their lorry overturned on the A-92G motorway in the town of Santa Fe in Granada, according to 112 Andalucía.

As well as transporting a shipment of onions, the Guardia Civil has also revealed officers found hashish hidden inside the vehicle.

The accident occurred on the access to the A-92G at kilometre 0 of the A-92 at around 8am on 29 March. For reasons still under investigation, it overturned and crashed down an embankment at the El Jau curve.

Emergency services rushed to the aid of the two people inside the lorry, but they were certified dead at the scene.

