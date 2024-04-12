The hotel of the future arrives in Granada: domotics and AI, controlled by iPad

Alberto Flores Granada Friday, 12 April 2024, 15:27 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A stay in the heart of Granada with home automation and artificial intelligence for maximum comfort is what the city's new Futurotel Granada Dreams offers. This small 15-room hotel in Calle Almona Vieja in the centre of Granada, where practically everything is controlled by an iPad, is the only one of its kind in the city.

The futuristic hotel which uses the latest technology opened its doors two months ago. "It is the first 100 per cent domotic hotel in Granada and the most innovative we have," Jesús Chanquet, operations director of Futurotel Granada Dreams, told IDEAL.

The experience begins even before arriving at the accommodation, as when making the reservation guests are asked how they would like their room. "When making the reservation, we ask for certain parameters such as height, weight or sleeping position so that the AI can analyse them and choose the ideal mattress," Chanquet explains.

"There are a lot of people looking for this type of hotel instead of conventional accommodation. Right now we don't have any empty rooms"

And once the guest arrives they are provided with information via their mobile phones or a sequence of codes to access their room. Once in, the room welcomes the guest and offers them a tour of its main services and functions. Everything can be managed via an iPad located next to the bed including room temperature, lighting or whether the guest wants the curtains open or closed.

In the bathroom the scales communicate with the mirror and monitor weight, bone mass and BMI. It is also possible to check skin quality, whether the guest is sufficiently hydrated or if they are lacking sleep. "The mirror is fully intelligent and allows you to check the weather, listen to music, read the newspaper or watch TV," explains Chanquet.

Added to this is the smart toilet. "It has real-time analysis that can check for 11 different parameters in seconds from urinary infections to diabetes. The toilet takes care of your health and keeps track of it throughout your stay," explains the hotel's operations manager.

Although Futurotel Granada Dreams has only been open for a few weeks and some details are still being refined, so far it has been "a resounding success". Chanquet says that "there are many people looking for this type of hotel instead of conventional accommodation" and adds, "Right now we don't have any empty rooms, the occupancy rate is 100 per cent."