These are the 16 destinations you can fly to and from Granada this peak summer season

The 2025 high season for Granada airport will have eleven regular connections - one less than last summer - as the one to London will not be reinstated. Furthermore, the Paris route, which Vueling has just started again, will not operate during July and August, meaning that the connections will be limited to ten at the height of summer.

According to Spanish airport operator, Aena, the airlines will offer 712,800 seats and a total of 4,800 departures and arrivals at Federico García Lorca Granada-Jaén airport to cover the expected demand during the summer season, which will start on 30 March and continue until the last weekend of October.

Despite the loss of the Paris and London connections the seats programmed represent a slight increase compared to last year. This is explained by the increase in domestic routes, which account for 90.6 per cent of the offer. It is also because this is the first summer in which the Amsterdam route, which Transavia inaugurated in September last year, will be operational.

According to Aena there are five charter flights scheduled to destinations including Istanbul, Zaragoza and Ibiza, among others. This summer it will also be possible to fly from Granada to Asturias, Barcelona, Bilbao, Gran Canaria, Madrid, Melilla, Palma de Mallorca, Santander and Tenerife North.

As for international routes, Amsterdam, operated by Transavia, and the Paris connection, operated by Vueling, will continue to operate between 1 April and 20 June, and from 15 September to 25 October.

Positive scenario

For the director of Granada airport, Julián Torres, the scenario is positive. "The schedule of seats and flights that airlines have presented for the summer season at the airport reflects the confidence that the sector continues to have in the potential of the destination we serve, with slightly higher records than what they offered in the summer of 2024," he explained.

However, Torres is aware that the airport still has "unfinished business" with international connections. "That is why Aena and the entities in charge of tourism and business promotion of the Granada and Jaén destinations continue to work hard" in terms of connections, he explained.

He said that they were focusing on destinations such as France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany, "as well as others in which an increase in demand has been observed in recent years". He added, "It is clear that the final decision will be made by the airlines and that they will not do it overnight, because many factors come into play, but we are optimistic in the short and medium term.